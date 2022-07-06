Rugby-Tupou returns as Australia make seven changes for second England test

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou returns to the front row and Jordan Petaia makes his first start at fullback in two of seven changes to Australia's matchday squad for Saturday's second test against England.

While most of the changes were forced by injury or suspension, tighthead prop Tupou was always going to be included once he was fit after a calf injury regardless of the fact Allan Alaalatoa was ruled out of the Brisbane test by concussion.

The other tactical change sees Hunter Paisami come in for Len Ikitau in midfield to form a powerful centre partnership with Samu Kerevi.

Darcy Swain's red card in the 30-28 first test victory and subsequent suspension means a start for Matt Philip with another ACT Brumbies lock, Nick Frost, set for his test debut off the bench.

"It's great to have Taniela back this week and he's extremely excited to pull on the gold jersey in his hometown," coach Dave Rennie said in a news release.

"Equally Jordy is looking forward to the opportunity at fullback and of course it will be a proud night for Nick and his family for his test debut."

Noah Lolesio, who came into the side after Quade Cooper was injured in the warm-up in Perth last week, retained the starting flyhalf spot with James O'Connor brought onto the bench.

Petaia replaces Tom Banks, who suffered a horrific arm break in the first half in Perth, and got his chance to play in the number 15 jersey because of a hamstring injury sustained by Andrew Kellaway in training on Tuesday.

Brumbies flyer Tom Wright comes in for Kellaway, who shifted to fullback after Banks's injury last week, on the right wing.

With Petaia moved into the starting line-up, exciting New South Wales Waratahs centre Izaia Perese is set to play his third test off the bench as cover for the outside backs.

Team:

15-Jordan Petaia, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Hunter Paisami, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Rob Leota, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Matt Philip, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Scott Sio, 18-James Slipper, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Jake Gordon, 22-James O'Connor, 23-Izaia Perese

