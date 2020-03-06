Rugby-Townsend shuffles Scotland pack for Six Nations France clash

Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

    March 6 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made
three changes to the forward pack for Sunday's Six Nations clash
at Murrayfield against leaders France, with hooker Fraser Brown,
lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Nick Haining coming into
the side.
    Brown is set to claim his 50th test cap, the 43rd Scotland
player to do so.
    Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner has been named as a
replacement after recovering form injury while Glasgow Warriors'
Kyle Steyn could make his Scotland debut from the bench.
    "This week we face a France team that looks galvanised since
the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights
following impressive wins over England, Italy and Wales,"
Townsend said.
    "France's victories have been built on an aggressive and
well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and
effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order
to get in behind them this weekend."
    Scotland are fifth in the standings.
    
    SCOTLAND SQUAD    
    15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) - 75 caps
    14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) - 47 caps
    13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) - 17 caps
    12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps
    11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) - 20 caps
    10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps
    9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 31 caps
    8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) - 2 caps
    7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) - 31 caps
    6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) - 17 caps
    5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) - 41 caps
    4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 11 caps
    3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 28 caps
    2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) - 49 caps
    1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) - 6 caps    
    
    Substitutes:
    16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) - 36 caps
    17. Allan Dell (London Irish) - 31 caps
    18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) - 37 caps
    19. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 6 caps
    20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) - 13 caps
    21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps
    22. Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) - 27 caps
    23. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped

 (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Toby Davis)
 ((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

