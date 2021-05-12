Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

May 12 (Reuters) - Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

France hooker Marchand was initially cited by an independent disciplinary committee for a challenge on Bordeaux's Romain Buros, which was missed by the match officials.

The committee upheld the citing complaint, concluding Marchand had made contact with Buros' head and warranted a red card.

Marchand has been named on a five-man shortlist for the European Player of the Year award.

Four-times winners Toulouse face fellow French club La Rochelle in the final on May 22 at Twickenham.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More