Rugby-Three changes for Ireland with Hansen back on the wing

(Adds quotes)

March 17 (Reuters) - Ireland have made three changes for their potentially title-deciding Six Nations showdown with Scotland in Dublin on Saturday with Mack Hansen replacing Andrew Conway on the wing.

British & Irish Lions number eight Jack Conan also returns to the back of the scrum, while Iain Henderson has been named at lock for a game Ireland will likely have to win to stand a chance of claiming the Six Nations title.

Conway has a knee injury so Australia-born Hansen is restored to the starting lineup having been impressive on debut against Wales in the opening game of the championship.

"He’s had a starting berth in a few matches, so straight from the off he’s been very impressive," Ireland coach Andy Farrell told reporters on Thursday.

"He’s obviously played the first three games and had a week to sit out and take a breath and the pressure has been off.

"I’m sure he’s reflected, and you can see that has been good for him, he’s been great in training this week."

Henderson comes in for James Ryan, who was concussed inside two minutes of the 32-15 win at Twickenham in the incident for which England's Charlie Ewels received a red card.

Conan was also impressive off the bench in that game as Ireland pulled clear in the final 20 minutes and gets the nod ahead of flanker Peter O’Mahony.

Caelan Doris switches from number eight to the blindside of the scrum, with Josh van der Flier at openside.

Captain Johnny Sexton will form the half-back pairing with scrumhalf Jamison Gibson Park, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are retained in the midfield.

Hansen and James Lowe are on the wing, with Hugo Keenan at fullback.

The front row will be the same as the one that struggled at times against England, with props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong alongside hooker Dan Sheehan, while lock Tadhg Beirne partners Henderson.

For Ireland to top the Six Nations standings they will probably have to beat Scotland and hope England win in Paris against leaders France, though there are a variety of scenarios involving bonus points and points difference that mean a draw, or even a defeat, could be good enough for either side.

"We have put ourselves in a position to (win the Six Nations), which is nice," Farrell said.

"We are under no illusions that Scotland will be at their best, they have nothing to lose. They are a great side coming to the Aviva trying to spoil a little bit of a party."

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Caelan Doris, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Peter O’Mahony, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Robbie Henshaw (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION NATIONS IRL SCO/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.