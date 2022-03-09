Rugby-Third Moana Pasifika Super Rugby match postponed because of COVID-19

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - A third Super Rugby match involving new team Moana Pasifika has been postponed because of COVID-19 with their trip to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday called off due to an outbreak in the home team's camp.

The Auckland-based Moana Pasifika finally got their maiden campaign up and running last week against the Canterbury Crusaders after their first two matches were postponed because of cases of the virus in their squad.

Their week four match was called off on Thursday as an outbreak of cases meant the Hurricanes did not have enough players to form a 23-man squad for the match in the New Zealand capital.

"I guess it shows how widely COVID is affecting people right now," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said in a statement.

"We are disappointed for Moana Pasifika who have already had to deal with this situation twice this season. We’d like to thank them for their understanding, and we look forward to meeting them later in the season."

New Zealand Rugby said on Thursday they were very close to rescheduling Moana Pasifika's previously postponed matches against the Auckland Blues and Waikato Chiefs.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +1 9174435186;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.