Rugby-Super Rugby's Hurricanes sell 25% stake to Ospreys owners

April 27 (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes have sold a 25% stake to Hong Kong-based sports marketing firm Y11 Sport & Media with a view to boosting the Super Rugby club's commercial rights in foreign markets.

The Hurricanes said Y11, owners of Welsh rugby club Ospreys, would develop the New Zealand side's "IP globally" and focus on commercial rights outside of New Zealand and Australia.

"Y11 are a great fit as they share our ambitions and vision, bringing international understanding, expertise and resources that will help propel our club into an exciting new era," Hurricanes Chairman Iain Potter said in a statement.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 2016 Super Rugby champions said they had also sold a 12.5% stake to local businessman Richard Mansell.

The Hurricanes are sixth in the Super Rugby standings ahead of Sunday's away match against Canberra-based ACT Brumbies.

New Zealand has welcomed private investment in its Super Rugby clubs since 2012 but has been more protective of its international assets, including the national men's All Blacks team.

Governing body New Zealand Rugby agreed to sell a minority stake in its commercial business to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake for NZ$200 million ($131.34 million) in February but provincial rugby unions have yet to sign off on the landmark deal.

($1 = 1.5228 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

