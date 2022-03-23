Rugby-Super Rugby Pacific reschedules four postponed matches

Super Rugby Pacific organisers on Thursday announced new dates for four matches involving New Zealand sides that were postponed due to COVID-19.

The match between the Hurricanes and Chiefs has been rescheduled for April 3, while the Highlanders will face Moana Pasifika on April 8. The Hurricanes' game against Moana Pasifika will take place on April 12 and the Crusaders will face the Blues on April 15.

Two other matches have been rejigged to accommodate the rescheduled fixtures.

Crowds will be back for Super Rugby Pacific matches in New Zealand when COVID-19 rules are eased this weekend.

