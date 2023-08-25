News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-Springboks inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

August 25, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand 35-7 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at neutral Twickenham on Friday, the biggest ever loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history.

It was a performance that serves as a warning to the Springboks’ rivals as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in France as they scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

New Zealand played the entire second half with 14 players after lock Scott Barrett received a second yellow card, equating to a red, as they had no answer to the Springboks’ intensity and set-piece domination.

Replacement back Cam Roigard scored a consolation try for New Zealand but coach Ian Foster will be alarmed at how his first choice selection were second best in every facet of the game ahead of their World Cup opener with France in Paris on Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.