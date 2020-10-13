World Markets

Rugby-Springboks given 48-hour deadline for Rugby Championship decision - SANZAAR

Contributor
Nick Mulvenney Reuters
Published

World champions South Africa have been handed a 48-hour deadline to resolve their internal issues and confirm their participation in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday.

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - World champions South Africa have been handed a 48-hour deadline to resolve their internal issues and confirm their participation in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday.

The four-nation tournament, which also includes Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, will be held in Australia this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular