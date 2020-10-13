Rugby-Springboks given 48-hour deadline for Rugby Championship decision - SANZAAR

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - World champions South Africa have been handed a 48-hour deadline to resolve their internal issues and confirm their participation in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday.

The four-nation tournament, which also includes Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, will be held in Australia this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.