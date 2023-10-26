Rugby-Springbok hooker Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup final

adds details, World Rugby statement

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said on Thursday, after insufficient evidence was found that he used discriminatory language towards England flanker Tom Curry.

Mbonambi, the only specialist hooker in the Springbok squad as they prepare to face New Zealand in Paris, was investigated after Curry made the allegation during the first half of last weekend's semi-final, which South Africa won 16-15.

"Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby...," it said in a statement.

"Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.

"Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.

World Rugby added that it accepted that Curry made the allegation in good faith, "and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious."

Audio and video footage posted on social media show Curry telling referee Ben O'Keeffe he believed there had been the use of discriminatory language. No action was taken during the match.

England have subsequently highlighted online abuse aimed at the 25-year-old Curry as the review dragged on through the week.

"World Rugby is also concerned by the social media abuse that both players have been subjected to this week. There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity."

