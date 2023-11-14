News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-South Africa union's offices burglarized but World Cup trophy safe

November 14, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by Mark Gleeson for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union's offices on Monday but the William Webb Ellis trophy the nation won at the World Cup in France last month was safe, local media reported on Tuesday citing union officials.

The burglary took place at the hilltop office complex in Cape Town’s northern suburbs where the union is among the tenants and the break-in included its offices, a spokesman told Netwerk 24.

There were no details of what was stolen but the replica trophy that Springboks brought home with them from France after edging New Zealand in the final in Paris was safe, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.