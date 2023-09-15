Rugby-Slipper returns to replace Tupou in Wallabies team to face Fiji

By Nick Mulvenney

SAINT-ETIENNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Evergreen Wallabies prop James Slipper has recovered from a foot injury and will start the Pool C clash against Fiji on Sunday, becoming the third Australian to play at four World Cups.

The versatile 34-year-old, who matches the feat of George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper, will play his 132nd test at tighthead in place of Taniela Tupou, who was ruled out of the match by a minor hamstring strain.

Having beaten Georgia 35-5 in their opener last weekend to snap a five-match losing streak, Australia could all but secure a place in the quarter-finals with a win at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"Fiji is the most important match of our Rugby World Cup campaign," coach Eddie Jones said in a news release.

"It's another big opportunity for our young side to keep getting better and we'll be ready on Sunday."

Jones was also forced to change his starting scrumhalf with vice captain Tate McDermott subject to concussion protocols after sustaining a head knock against Georgia.

The experienced Nic White will instead partner flyhalf Carter Gordon at halfback with rookie Issak Fines-Leleiwasa set to win his second test cap from the bench.

Fines-Leleiwasa is one of six players with Fijian heritage in the matchday 23 along with number eight Rob Valetini and backs Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Lock Nick Frost returns to the starting line-up in the second row alongside skipper Will Skelton after missing the last two tests because of a cut to his ear.

Hooker Jordan Uelese has also recovered from injury and will back up starting rake David Porecki from the bench.

Ben Donaldson, man of the match against Georgia after being brought into the side primarily for his place-kicking, retains the fullback spot ahead of Andrew Kellaway.

Team: 15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-James Slipper, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Richie Arnold, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

