Rugby-Six Nations fixture between Wales and England to go ahead - reports

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Six Nations fixture between Wales and England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after Welsh players agreed to play despite their dispute with the country’s Professional Rugby Board (PRG) over various contentious contract issues, British media reported on Wednesday.

Players had threatened to strike after disagreements with PRG over contract renewals for next season, salary structures and a reduction of the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can feature for the national team if they move to a club abroad

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) acting CEO Nigel Walker was quoted as confirming the game will be played, but it is not clear whether a full agreement has been reached over the outstanding issues.

Wales's players have not trained since Tuesday as they joined colleagues from regional clubs in an 80-minute meeting with WRU and PRG officials on Wednesday. They are now expected to return to training on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

