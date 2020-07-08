Rugby-Six English Premiership players test positive for COVID-19

Six players are among 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of 804 tests conducted this week, the English Premiership said on Wednesday.

The season was suspended in March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak but clubs were permitted to begin close contact training this week.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines," the Premiership said.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided."

The other four positive tests were from non-playing staff.

The Premiership, which has nine rounds remaining, is hoping to resume on the weekend of Aug. 14-16.

