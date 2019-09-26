Rugby-Seven-try Italy overwhelm Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka

Italy's forwards bludgeoned Canada into submission and restored some order to the Rugby World Cup by scoring seven tries in a 48-7 victory in energy sapping humidity at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday, catapulting them to the top of Pool B.
