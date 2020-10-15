Rugby-Scrumhalf Spencer left out of England training squad

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - England have left scrumhalf Ben Spencer out of their 26-man training squad for a three-day camp this week as they step up preparations for the autumn internationals.
Spencer played a key role in helping Bath reach the Premiership semi-finals this season but England coach Eddie Jones decided to stick with first-choice scrumhalf Ben Youngs as well as Willi Heinz and Alex Mitchell.
Jones did not pick any players from Exeter Chiefs, Wasps or Bristol Bears -- three clubs still fighting for silverware at the end of the domestic season.
The three-day England camp at the Lensbury Club in London is the second time the players have gathered ahead of England's non-cap match against the Barbarians on Oct. 25, followed by the final Six Nations game in Italy on Oct. 31.
"We had a good three day camp last week working on the basics and developing our cohesion as a group," Jones said.
"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game."
Following the trip to Rome, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.
England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales before a playoff against a team from the other Nations Cup pool.
England training squad (* denotes uncapped players):
Forwards
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*
Tom Dunn, Bath Rugby*
Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers
Jamie George, Saracens
Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*
Ted Hill, Worcester Warriors
Maro Itoje, Saracens
Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*
Beno Obano, Bath Rugby*
David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*
Billy Vunipola, Saracens
Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons
Backs
Ali Crossdale, Saracens*
Elliot Daly, Saracens
Tom de Glanville, Bath Rugby*
Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*
Owen Farrell, Saracens
George Ford, Leicester Tigers
Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby
Ollie Lawrence, Worcester Warriors*
Joe Marchant, Harlequins
Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby
Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*
Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*
Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers
Reconditioning
Charlie Ewels, Bath Rugby
Jonathan Joseph, Bath Rugby
Joe Marler, Harlequins
Will Stuart, Bath Rugby
Sam Underhill, Bath Rugby
Mako Vunipola, Saracens
Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
