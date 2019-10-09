Rugby-Scotland's win over Russia the ideal prep for Japan clash

By halftime, Scotland already had three of the four tries they needed to secure the crucial bonus point and captain John Barclay said he knew the fourth would come if they kept building pressure.

Scotland ran in six tries in the second half.

"There was a little bit of nerves because we knew the responsibility that we had, so to go in 21-0 at half time was brilliant," he said.

"When we had the game in the bag we threw the ball around.

"I think Russia played some good stuff, but the way we played with width and speed and energy was probably too much for them.

"I thought the boys were really professional throughout the week. We prepared really well and they stepped up."

Townsend said allowing his core group to rest for a few extra days would stand them in good stead for the Japan test.

"To deliver a performance like that against a Russia side who we knew would cause problems does give you confidence that the players are ready to play their best game on Sunday," he said.

"All aspects of our game have to be spot on. Japan are a very good side and ... it is really important we recover well and be in the best position possible to play our best rugby on Sunday."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Greg.Stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802-8162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.