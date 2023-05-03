Rugby-Scotland's Johnny Gray doubtful for World Cup after dislocating kneecap

May 4 (Reuters) - Scotland lock Johnny Gray is "very doubtful" for the World Cup after dislocating his kneecap playing for Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, the club's director, Rob Baxter, said.

Gray, who has 77 caps for Scotland, suffered the injury during Exeter's 47-28 Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle in Bordeaux.

"From what I've been told unless the operation goes exceptionally well and his recovery is exceptionally quick, I would say he is very doubtful for the World Cup," Baxter told a press conference on Wednesday.

"It's a patella tendon injury, he's dislocated his kneecap. Fortunately the other major ligaments within the knee are all stable.

"It's a relatively complex patella tendon injury, which is going to require surgery this week, and there's a relatively long period of rehab," Baxter said.

The World Cup will be held in France from Sept. 8-Oct. 28. Scotland are in Pool B and begin their campaign against defending champions South Africa.

