News & Insights

Rugby-Scotland call up Skyes for Italy clash as Tuipulotu drops out with knee injury

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

March 04, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Sione Tuipulotu will miss Saturday's Six Nations fixture against Italy with a knee injury, Scottish Rugby said on Monday, as lock Marshall Skyes got his first Scotland call-up since October 2021.

Centre Tuipulotu picked up the injury during Scotland's 30-21 win over England on Feb. 24.

Second row Alex Craig and forward WP Nel have been dropped from the squad, Scottish Rugby added.

Scrum-half Jamie Dobie was also called up by coach George Townsend, along with props Javan Sebastian and Rory Sutherland.

Scotland are second in the Six Nations standings with nine points from three matches, trailing Ireland by six points.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.