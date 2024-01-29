Rugby-Scotland call up Sebastian, Thompson ahead of Six Nations opener v Wales

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Scotland have called up prop Javan Sebastian and flyhalf Ross Thompson to their squad in preparation for their opening Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday but front row WP Nel is out of contention with a neck injury.

Scotland are training in Spain ahead of the fixture with Sebastian, who was part of their World Cup squad in France last year, filling the void left by Nel.

Thompson is a replacement for Adam Hastings, who dropped out of the squad last week with a knee injury that will leave him sidelined for the duration of the Six Nations.

Uncapped Euan Ferrie, who can play at lock or in the back row, and scrumhalf Jamie Dobie are also training with the group, officials said on Monday.

