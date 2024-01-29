News & Insights

Rugby-Scotland call up Sebastian, Thompson ahead of Six Nations opener v Wales

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 29, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Scotland have called up prop Javan Sebastian and flyhalf Ross Thompson to their squad in preparation for their opening Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday but front row WP Nel is out of contention with a neck injury.

Scotland are training in Spain ahead of the fixture with Sebastian, who was part of their World Cup squad in France last year, filling the void left by Nel.

Thompson is a replacement for Adam Hastings, who dropped out of the squad last week with a knee injury that will leave him sidelined for the duration of the Six Nations.

Uncapped Euan Ferrie, who can play at lock or in the back row, and scrumhalf Jamie Dobie are also training with the group, officials said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.