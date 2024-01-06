Rugby-Saracens' McCall won't blame Farrell if he decides to pursue 'new experience elsewhere'

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Saracens director Mark McCall said he wants to keep Owen Farrell at the Premiership club but would not blame the England captain if he decides to have a "new experience elsewhere", amid reports of the fly half joining French side Racing 92 next season.

Sources close to the deal confirmed to Reuters on Friday that negotiations have been taking place, but Racing said nothing had been agreed.

Farrell, who has 112 England caps, has been at Saracens since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, but his current contract expires at the end of this season.

A move to the current Top 14 leaders would mean the 32-year-old could not play for England under the Rugby Football Union's rules agreed with the Premiership clubs.

"I think having Owen Farrell in your team is what everybody would want," McCall said, adding: "It's just not fair on anyone to talk about something that is speculation."

"Having stepped down from England, if he decided him and his family want a new experience elsewhere, who could blame him?" said McCall.

Farrell announced a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his mental health following the Rugby World Cup.

"What I can say is Owen has given his life to our club... He's been an incredible player, leader and person at the club for so long," McCall told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When things got tough in 2019, he was one of the ones who wasn't going anywhere, he showed what the club meant to him and showed his loyalty," he said, referring to when Saracens were relegated through a massive points deduction for Premiership's salary cap breaches.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

