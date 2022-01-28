Rugby-Saracens director McCall to take short break for 'medical reasons'

Contributor
Aadi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall will take "a short break due to medical reasons", the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall will take "a short break due to medical reasons", the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.

McCall, who took on the role during the 2010-11 season, has led Saracens to five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during his tenure.

"People will always come first at our club and Mark will be given all of the support and time he needs," Saracens said in a statement.

"Meanwhile we would ask that everyone respects Mark's privacy. Mark is obviously more than confident in the coaching team he has worked with for many years to temporarily take the reins."

Saracens are second in the Premiership standings with 12 games played, and next face Wasps on Jan. 30.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More