Rugby-Sale Sharks suspend player after arrest and police investigation

Contributor
Alasdair Mackenzie Reuters
Published

Sale Sharks have suspended an unnamed player until further notice after he was arrested at the weekend, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sale Sharks have suspended an unnamed player until further notice after he was arrested at the weekend, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that the player is an England international who was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager.

"Sale Sharks have been made aware of an allegation against one of its players and the subsequent arrest of that player by Greater Manchester Police on Jan. 9, 2022," Sale said in a statement.

"The player in question has been suspended by Sale Sharks until further notice and is currently cooperating with police officers to assist in their investigation."

British media reported that a 41-year-old woman was also arrested following the incident, adding that both suspects had been released on bail.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alasdair.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More