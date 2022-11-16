Rugby-S Africa's Libbok eager to press World Cup claims against Italy

Nov 16 (Reuters) - New South Africa cap Manie Libbok is hoping his versatility and accuracy off the kicking tee can book a place in next year's Rugby World Cup squad after the flyhalf made his debut off the bench in the 30-26 defeat by France in Marseille last weekend.

Libbok has been rewarded for outstanding form with the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship having helped the Cape Town-based side win the title last season, and hopes to stake a further claim for a regular Springboks place against Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

An injury to first-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard has left the Boks short of a goal-kicker, which, in Libbok's absence, cost them victory over Ireland in their autumn series opener in Dublin.

"Apart from flyhalf, I can also cover fullback and centre, both inside centre or outside," Libbok told reporters on Wednesday. "I am pleased I can do that as it means I can help out the team if I am needed there.

"It is a big honour for me to just pull on the Springbok jersey, so I will play any role that I am asked to play."

Libbock was not in line for a Bok place 12 months ago, but forced his way into the selectors' thoughts and will hope to add to his credentials against the Italians from the replacements bench.

"It was something I dreamed of since I was a little kid, so it was very special for me," he said. "When I got onto the field (against France) I was so energetic that I just wanted to get the ball in my hands and play.

"I wanted to run. If I got the ball from the kick-off when I came on I would probably just have run with it.

"Last week we had a plan against France, as we knew there would be opportunities (to keep ball in hand).

"Italy is similar in their tactics. We have plans for them and we are well prepared for it."

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.