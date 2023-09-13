News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws – Creevy

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

September 13, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Laws designed to protect players are necessary but just how and when they are implemented needs much more scrutiny, veteran Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy said on Wednesday.

England’s Tom Curry received the first red card of the World Cup when he clashed heads with Argentine fullback Juan Cruz Mallia in Marseille on Saturday, for which he has been given an effective two-game suspension as long as completes World Rugby's "tackle school".

England went on to win the game 27-10 despite losing Curry inside the first three minutes thanks to a superb display from their forwards and flyhalf George Ford.

Several other similar incidents across matches in the opening round of fixtures in France went unpunished, and with no explanation forthcoming from officials, it has left a grey area for supporters and players.

"Without a doubt, rugby is changing because of these rules," Creevy told reporters on Wednesday. "It is something that for me should be reviewed a little, because there are times when it (a dangerous tackle) is with intention and sometimes without intention. I don't know how they measure it.

"Obviously I always respect decisions, because that's what they're for (player safety). But it is now very difficult to watch a game without a yellow card or a red one."

Creevy, the most capped Argentine player of all time with 102 international appearances since he made his debut in 2005, said the sport is changing and players must adapt, but in his opinion the speed of the game should be taken into account.

"Obviously the rules are protecting the player from head injuries and I agree with that. But it is a contact sport and to lower your range and height, it is very difficult," he said.

"There are times when it should be measured differently. I'm not a specialist in this, but I feel like we're heading towards a different kind of rugby."

Argentina play their second game in Pool D against Samoa on Sept. 22.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.