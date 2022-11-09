Rugby-Rowland, Botterman to miss England's World Cup final against New Zealand

Nov 10 (Reuters) - England will be without fullback Helena Rowland and prop Hannah Botterman due to injuries for Saturday's women's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Botterman sustained a knee injury in training last week and Rowland picked up a foot injury in Saturday's 26-19 semi-final win over Canada that extended England's record winning run to 30 matches.

Winger Abbie Dow capped her injury comeback by scoring two tries in that victory and will line up in the back three with the returning Ellie Kildunne and Lydia Thompson.

Holly Aitchison also returns to the team while Claudia MacDonald and Tatyana Heard drop to the bench.

New Zealand saw off France in the semi-finals to set up the clash between the defending champions and tournament favourites England.

New Zealand were the last team to beat England, in 2019 in San Diego, but the Red Roses have since handed the Black Ferns back-to-back defeats.

"There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd - 99.9% of which will be forming part of the opposition," England coach Simon Middleton said.

"Great teams don't fear those challenges, they embrace them, and meet them head on, that's what we intend to do."

Team: 15-Ellie Kildunne, 14-Lydia Thompson, 13-Emily Scarratt, 12-Holly Aitchison, 11-Abby Dow, 10-Zoe Harrison, 9-Leanne Infante, 8-Sarah Hunter (captain), 7-Marlie Packer, 6-Alex Matthews, 5-Abbie Ward, 4-Zoe Aldcroft, 3-Sarah Bern, 2-Amy Cokayne, 1-Vickii Cornborough

Replacements: 16-Lark Davies, 17-Maud Muir, 18-Shaunagh Brown, 19-Cath O'Donnell, 20-Poppy Cleall, 21-Sadia Kabeya, 22-Claudia MacDonald, 23-Tatyana Heard

