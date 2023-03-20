Rugby-Robertson to succeed Foster as All Blacks head coach after World Cup

March 21 (Reuters) - Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Tuesday.

Canterbury Crusaders coach Robertson was vying with Japan head coach Jamie Joseph for the role.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.