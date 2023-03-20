Rugby-Robertson to succeed Foster as All Blacks head coach after World Cup

March 20, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Tuesday.

Canterbury Crusaders coach Robertson was vying with Japan head coach Jamie Joseph for the role.

