Rugby-RFU bans transgender women from participating in women's game

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) voted in favour of restricting transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing body recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category.

July 29 (Reuters) - England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) voted in favour of restricting transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing body recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category.

"The RFU Council has determined that until such time as new further peer-reviewed science is available, a precautionary approach is appropriate to ensure fair competition and safety of all competitors," it said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters