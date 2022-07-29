Rugby-RFU bans transgender women from participating in women's game

July 29 (Reuters) - England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) voted in favour of restricting transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing body recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category.

"The RFU Council has determined that until such time as new further peer-reviewed science is available, a precautionary approach is appropriate to ensure fair competition and safety of all competitors," it said in a statement on Friday.

