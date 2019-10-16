Rugby-Retallick back for All Blacks against Ireland

By Greg Stutchbury

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lock Brodie Retallick has returned for the All Blacks in arguably their strongest side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo.

The three-times world champions gave squad players and those returning from injury some game time and trialled combinations against Canada and Namibia but were unable to field their top side against Italy after the match was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Retallick and hooker Codie Taylor were the only changes to the pack that opened their campaign against South Africa with a 23-13 victory in Yokohama.

Retallick returned against Namibia on Oct. 6 after two months out with a dislocated shoulder. He played 30 minutes in Tokyo before being substituted to manage his playing time but was unable to get more minutes into his legs ahead of the quarter-finals when their final pool match was scrapped.

"He can play 80 (minutes) if that's what we want but it'll be unlikely," Hansen said at a media conference in Tokyo on Thursday when asked how much Retallick might play.

"Brodie is a bit of a freak. He has what we call a big motor. He can play whether he has had a short or long break."

Ryan Crotty, who started the South Africa game, has been replaced by Jack Goodhue in the midfield with Anton Lienert-Brown playing inside centre.

Captain Kieran Read, who was rested for the Namibia game, returns at number eight to lead the side in his 125th test, while the dual playmaker axis of Beauden Barrett at fullback and Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf has been reinstated.

Barrett's younger brother Jordie made his first test start at flyhalf against Namibia and scored 21 points but has dropped to the bench.

Hansen said Jordie Barrett's performances in the tournament had forced his way into his selection thoughts, though veteran Ben Smith was still playing well.

"I would say that everyone in the group is in form but you can only pick 23," Hansen said.

"And like any selection there are some guys who you will pick and then you look at your combinations, opposition and how you want to play and end up with the 23."

Five of the forwards -- Read, Retallick, Ardie Savea, hooker Taylor and Sam Whitelock -- have been retained from the starting lineup from their 16-9 loss against Joe Schmidt's Ireland last November.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, who played flyhalf, and centre Goodhue are the only survivors from the starting backline from that game, which was the first time Ireland had beaten New Zealand in Dublin and only their second ever win over them.

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Jordie Barrett

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

