News & Insights

Stocks

Rugby Resources Targets $500K in Private Placement

May 27, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rugby Mining (TSE:RUG) has released an update.

Rugby Resources Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $500,000 through the sale of 10 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.10 within two years. The funds raised will support exploration activities and general corporate expenses.

For further insights into TSE:RUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.