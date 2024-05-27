Rugby Resources Targets $500K in Private Placement

Rugby Mining (TSE:RUG) has released an update.

Rugby Resources Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $500,000 through the sale of 10 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.10 within two years. The funds raised will support exploration activities and general corporate expenses.

