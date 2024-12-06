Rugby Resources Ltd. Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

Rugby Mining (TSE:RUG) has released an update.

Rugby Resources Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General & Special Meeting, with shareholders overwhelmingly voting in favor of all proposed agenda items, including the re-election of the board of directors and the approval of its stock option plans. Merfyn Roberts will transition from the board to an advisory role, as the company expresses gratitude for his years of service.

