Rugby Resources Boosts Private Placement Offer

Rugby Mining (TSE:RUG) has released an update.

Rugby Resources Ltd. has announced an expansion of its non-brokered private placement due to high demand, increasing its offering from 10 million to over 18 million units at $0.05 each, aiming to raise a total of $922,000. The units include a common share and a warrant, allowing additional share purchases at $0.10 within two years. The funds raised will support exploration and general corporate expenses.

