Rugby-Redpath returns as Scotland name five new caps for Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Centre Cameron Redpath has been included in Scotland's 39-man squad for the 2022 Six Nations just days after his first appearance in seven months as coach Gregor Townsend also named five uncapped players on Wednesday.
Redpath had a memorable debut in Scotland’s win at Twickenham last season and is in line for a return to the side to face England in this year’s opener in Edinburgh on Feb. 5.
The 22-year-old played this past weekend for English side Bath, his first game since injuring his knee in May.
"We’re delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad," Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby. "He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we’ll see how he performs in our training."
Saracens back rower Andy Christie is one of the quintet of uncapped players in the squad, along with scrumhalfs Ben Vellacott and Ben White, flanker Rory Darge and wing Kyle Rowe.
Back-rower Magnus Bradbury, prop WP Nel and lock Jonny Gray all return after they missed the Autumn International series at the end of last year.
"When you look through the squad, this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have," Townsend said.
"We have been aware of all of the uncapped players for a while now and recently they have all experienced a breakthrough in terms of their performances at club level.
"A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge who have been excellent for their clubs this season."
Scotland Six Nations Squad:
Forwards:
Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks – 2 caps
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps
Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps
Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps
Andy Christie - Saracens – uncapped
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps
Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps
Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps
Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps
Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps
Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps
Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps
Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap
Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps
Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps
George Turner - Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps
Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps
Backs
Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps
Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps - Captain
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints – 5 caps
Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps
Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps
Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap
Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped
Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps
Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap
Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors – 13 caps
Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped
Ben White – London Irish – uncapped
(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)
