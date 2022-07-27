World Markets

Rugby-Red card trial to continue in Rugby Championship

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Southern hemisphere nations have agreed to continue their trial of the 20-minute red card rule in the Rugby Championship with the hope it will be adopted globally in future, governing body SANZAAR said on Thursday.

MELBOURNE, July 28 (Reuters) - Southern hemisphere nations have agreed to continue their trial of the 20-minute red card rule in the Rugby Championship with the hope it will be adopted globally in future, governing body SANZAAR said on Thursday.

The rule allows red-carded players to be replaced after 20 minutes by another player rather than condemn teams to playing out matches a man short.

The Rugby Championship, which includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, introduced 20-minute red cards in last year's tournament after the rule was trialled in Super Rugby competitions in 2020 and 2021.

"As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of fifteen versus fifteen," SANZAAR CEO Brendan Morris said in a statement.

World Rugby's crackdown on high contact to reduce concussion has led to soaring red card rates in recent years, leaving matches lop-sided and drawing criticism from fans, players and coaches.

However, the governing body has resisted introducing 20-minute red cards in global competition despite the southern hemisphere push.

The recent July internationals between northern and southern hemisphere teams were played without the 20-minute rule.

New Zealand fans and media pundits were incensed by a red card given to home prop Angus Ta'avao for a high tackle in the second test against Ireland in Dunedin which left the All Blacks a man short for more than half the match.

New Zealand lost the match 23-12 and the series 2-1 after another defeat in Wellington a week later.

SANZAAR said it "stands alongside" World Rugby's work on managing foul play and player welfare, and would conduct a "formal research project" into the impact of the red card rule during the Rugby Championship.

"The aim is to gather the necessary information that allows the 20-minute red card trial to be accepted into the full laws of the game in the future," it said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular