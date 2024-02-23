Rugby-Rebels hammered 30-3 in bleak opening night to Super season

By that time, though, the Brumbies had already converted two tries to winger Corey Toole, the former national rugby sevens player completing a neat chip-and-chase for the first five-pointer.

The Brumbies blew out the lead after halftime to 27-3 with a couple of penalties and another kick-and-chase try by number eight Charlie Cale.

Rebels captain Rob Leota briefly raised the crowd's spirits by peeling away from a scrum and bolting over the try-line.

But the try was cancelled after a review by the television match official and Cale completed the rout with a second try late on for the Brumbies.

The Rebels unveiled a raft of new signings, including former Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and prop Taniela Tupou, who started on the bench.

Along with new scrumhalf Jack Maunder and second-season flyhalf Gordon, the group were meant to help them transform into a team capable of winning playoffs and pushing for championship trophies over time.

Instead, their playing contracts now have queries over them and they may wonder what club will have them in 2025.

Tupou's debut was a painful one, the Wallaby attended by trainers soon after coming onto the field in the second half after his wrist was caught under the ball in a tackle and crushed under his body weight.

The Waikato Chiefs earlier got a measure of revenge for their loss in last year's Super Rugby Pacific final with a 33-29 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders in the opening match in Hamilton on Friday.

Replacement flyhalf Josh Ioane slotted two penalties in the last five minutes to secure the win after the Crusaders had rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to take a slender advantage with 12 minutes to go.

