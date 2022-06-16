Rugby-Pumas enforcer Matera on crusade for first championship

By Ian Ransom

June 17 (Reuters) - Having been a driving force in the Canterbury Crusaders' run to Saturday's Super Rugby final, Pablo Matera feared his shot at a first championship trophy was in jeopardy after drawing two yellow cards in the semi-final against the Waikato Chiefs.

That brought his season total to four yellows and a mandatory judicial process which, to his huge relief, found no "pattern of concern", clearing the Argentina enforcer for the decider against the Auckland Blues.

"I couldn't handle my emotions. I was very happy, it's a dream come true to come here and be able to play a final," flanker Matera told New Zealand media in Auckland.

"You never know if you are going to have another chance to play a final."

Matera was a member of the Jaguares team who fell to the Crusaders 19-3 in the 2019 final in Christchurch.

The first Argentine side in Super Rugby, the Jaguares were left high and dry the following year when COVID-19 disrupted the competition.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa retreated into domestic tournaments, leaving the Jaguares to fold and their former captain Matera to head north to Stade Francais.

Unable to beat the Crusaders three years ago, Matera joined them this season and has fit seamlessly into Scott Robertson's back row.

The blindside's uncompromising style has tested officials' patience at times but proved priceless in helping push the Crusaders over the gain-line and give backline team mates time and space to attack.

The Crusaders are bidding for a sixth championship trophy in as many years at a sold-out Eden Park on Saturday but Matera is targeting the first of his career.

"I have honestly never won anything ... I've been playing in different teams around the world for 10 years and never won a competition. This is a big chance for me," he said.

A hot commodity as one of the world's premier loose forwards, Matera has yet to commit to a second year with the Crusaders but said he would decide on his future within days.

"I don't want to lose too much focus on what's happening now, because it's really intense, and I'm enjoying it a lot," said the 28-year-old.

"I want to stay here in the moment and make the most of it.”

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.