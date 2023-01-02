Rugby-Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach

January 02, 2023 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Matt Proudfoot has left his position as England’s forwards coach, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

RFU said Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former head coach Eddie Jones, who was sacked after an internal review of the team's November international series.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years," Proudfoot said.

RFU also confirmed that Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry have left the England coaching team.

Steve Borthwick was named last month as Jones's replacement.

