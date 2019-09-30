Rugby-Penalty tries help Scotland to bonus point win over Samoa

Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 34-0 victory over Samoa on Monday, scoring four tries in a much-improved performance to secure a bonus point that could prove crucial in a tight Pool A.
