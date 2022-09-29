Rugby-Organisers target Eden Park sell-out after record ticket sales

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Organisers of the women's Rugby World Cup have set their sights on filling Eden Park for the tournament's opening matches next Saturday after confirming record-breaking sales for the curtain raiser in Auckland.

More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the triple-header at the 50,000-seater venue as the 12-nation tournament kicks off for the first time in the southern hemisphere, with that total already surpassing the previous attendance record.

"We came out just over a year ago with a bold ambition to set a new world record for attendance at a women's Rugby World Cup match on opening match day at Eden Park," said tournament director Michelle Hooper.

"To have already surpassed that record with one week still to go is an incredible testament to our people and their support for this vision.

"We're breaking new ground with this tournament and now want to see if we can secure another record first for New Zealand and for women's rugby by filling Eden Park.

"We believe it is possible and are over-turning every rock in the process to bring this vision to life."

The previous record was set in 2014 when the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris was a 20,000 sell-out for the final when England defeated Canada.

The opening day of the upcoming edition features three matches, with England taking on Fiji and France meeting South Africa. Hosts New Zealand, the defending champions, will then play Australia in the day's headlining match.

The tournament, which was due to be played last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off on Oct. 8 with the final being held on Nov. 12.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

