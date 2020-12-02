Rugby-O'Connor back at flyhalf for Australia's Tri-Nations finale

Updates with new Rennie quotes

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - James O'Connor will bring some welcome experience to the playmaker role after being named as starting flyhalf for Australia's final Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium this weekend.

The 30-year-old missed Australia's three other matches in the tournament with knee and foot injuries and his return means a switch to fullback for Reece Hodge, who started at flyhalf in a win over the All Blacks and a draw with Argentina.

The versatile Hodge, who after Saturday will have started a test in every backline position barring scrumhalf, replaces Tom Banks in one of only two changes to the starting line-up from the team that faced Argentina two weeks ago.

Hodge was gutted after missing a late penalty that would have broken the 15-15 deadlock against the Pumas in Newcastle but Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said he would be charged with kicking duties again to preserve O'Connor's legs.

"Reece made a really good fist of 10 for us and played an important role in those games," Rennie told reporters on Thursday.

"One area where James will have a point of difference is he’ll attack a lot squarer, which gives us a chance to sit down some defenders."

The other change came in the front row, where Allan Alaalatoa gets the start at tighthead prop in place of Taniela Tupou, who will be expected to make an impact off the bench.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was also named as a replacement after missing the last two tests with a knee injury and will offer cover for Matt Philip and Rob Simmons in the second row as well as the loose forwards.

The benched Banks offers back-three cover, with Fijian-born winger Filipo Daugunu dropping out of the matchday 23 for the first time this season.

Both Australia and Argentina still have a mathematical chance of wresting the title away from New Zealand but the Wallabies would need to win by 101 points and the Pumas by 93.

Australia's chances looked to have been boosted earlier this week with Argentina captain Pablo Matera and two other senior players stood down for historical racist comments on social media.

But reports out of Argentina on Thursday suggested the three might end up playing after a player-led revolt against their suspensions.

Rennie said the Wallabies had planned to face the Pumas' strongest side.

"We don't think from a structural point of view they're going to change a hell of a lot anyway," he said.

"We've prepared as if they'll have their best team out there."

Team: 15-Reece Hodge, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Rob Valetini, 21-Jake Gordon, 22-Irae Simone, 23-Tom Banks

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom; Editing by Stephen Coates/Peter Rutherford)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.