US Markets

Rugby-NZR should consider alternative to Silver Lake deal: Read

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) must show some leadership over the Silver Lake deal and consider an alternative capital-raising option proposed by the players' union, former All Blacks captain Kieran Read told local media on Friday.

May 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) must show some leadership over the Silver Lake deal and consider an alternative capital-raising option proposed by the players' union, former All Blacks captain Kieran Read told local media on Friday.

Last month, 26 constituent provincial rugby unions approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in NZR's commercial arm, including rights to the iconic All Blacks, to U.S. firm Silver Lake in a deal worth NZ$387.5 million ($278.50 million).

The New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA), whose approval is required, oppose the deal and have counter-proposed the sale of a 5% stake through an initial public offering in the New Zealand stock market.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson has said the new proposal attempts to destroy the Silver Lake deal and warned that the "the greatest opportunity for the future of all of Rugby in New Zealand could be lost".

However, Read said NZR had "put the blinkers on" and should have explored other options.

"New Zealand Rugby to me is saying, 'this is the right option, it's all we've looked at, this is going to give us our best options,'" Read told Stuff.co.nz.

"I believe you've got to pay respect to what the players’ association have done off their own bat, creating something that to me looks very credible and a great opportunity.

"You've got to show a bit of leadership and by doing that you show a little bit of vulnerability, and say, 'OK, maybe there are other options' and look at them genuinely."

The All Blacks are by far New Zealand's best-known sports team and many in the rugby-mad country, including Read, have expressed concern that even a small part of the national treasure might come under foreign control.

"If they genuinely do grow this game like they think they can, that 12.5 percent is going to be worth close to $1bn in 10 years, and that’s ridiculous," he said.

"If you're giving away that amount of revenue to someone else, it can't be good for your own business."

($1 = 1.3914 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular