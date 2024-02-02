News & Insights

Rugby-NZ police investigating alleged online threats against World Cup referees

February 02, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand Police (NZP) said they are investigating alleged death threats and online abuse against referees at last year's Rugby World Cup.

NZP Detective Inspector Stuart Mills said on Friday that three complaints had been received from governing body World Rugby about death threats against match officials allegedly made from New Zealand.

"The complaints relate to alleged breaches of the Harmful Digital Communications Act and threatening to kill," Mills told New Zealand media.

World Rugby said in a statement this week there were "successful charges and law enforcement cases pending in multiple jurisdictions" in response to online abuse against match officials and players.

"The rise of online hate in society and sport is worrying and totally unacceptable and we will continue to do everything possible to protect and support our international match officials and their families by bringing abusers to justice," World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

Wayne Barnes, who refereed the World Cup final in October, retired from officiating just days after the game in Paris and spoke of the abuse he and his family suffered following the match.

English referee Tom Foley, who was the Television Match Official when South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11 in the final, said in December he had decided to step away from international officiating, citing online abuse as a major reason.

