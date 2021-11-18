Rugby-Ntamack back at flyhalf in French team to face New Zealand

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mercurial Romain Ntamack has been restored to the flyhalf position to renew his half-back partnership with captain Antoine Dupont when France face New Zealand in their final autumn international series fixture at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Ntamack played at inside centre in the test wins over Argentina and Georgia earlier this month to allow coach Fabien Galthie to field Matthieu Jalibert in the number 10 jersey. The latter has now dropped to the bench.

Jonathan Danty takes Ntamack's place among the centres, where he will partner Gael Fickou, while the back three is made up of wings Gabin Villiere and Damian Penaud, with Melvyn Jaminet at fullback.

Francois Cros comes into the loose forwards in the place of Sekou Makalou, with Anthony Jelonch switching sides of the scrum from the number six to seven jersey and Gregory Alldritt at the back of the scrum.

Paul Willemse is recalled at lock to partner Cameron Woki, while the front row is made up of props Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille, and hooker Peato Mauvaka.

France have beaten Argentina 29-20 and Georgia 41-15 in the autumn series so far, but their challenge on Saturday will be a considerable step up from those games.

Their last home win against the All Blacks was a 42-33 victory in Marseille in 2000, while their previous victory in Paris came all the way back in 1973.

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain); 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Gaetan Barlot, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.