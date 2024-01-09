News & Insights

Rugby-Nottingham ask for donations after pitch, clubhouse flooded

January 09, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nottingham Rugby have appealed for donations after their pitches and facilities were hit by severe flooding, with the English second-tier club saying their insurance will not cover the damage as the venue sits on a floodplain.

Nottingham's JustGiving page has raised 11,844 pounds ($15,095) from over 400 supporters since its launch, having set a target of 50,000 pounds.

"Due to being on a floodplain, the insurance available to the club will not cover the costs incurred of the flooding," the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Hence we are asking for extra financial help."

Head coach Dave Ross told The Guardian "everyone has mucked in" to repair the damage.

"The players all had their wellies on earlier and were getting involved trying to help as they could," he said. "So many volunteers have helped and the work to get us going again hasn't stopped. But mother nature is a beast sometimes."

Storm Henk has brought gales and heavy rain to parts of Britain, causing power outages, disrupting train travel and forcing the closure of major roads because of flooding.

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

