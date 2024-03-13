Rugby-North back for Wales as Jenkins returns to lock to against Italy

adds details, quotes

March 13 (Reuters) - Wales coach Warren Gatland's experiment to move Dafydd Jenkins to the back row is over for now as he returns to lock for their final Six Nations fixture at home to Italy on Saturday, as centres George North and Nick Tompkins are restored to the team.

Gatland's side are facing the wooden spoon having lost all four games in the championship to date, including a 45-24 home defeat to France this past weekend, where they were in the game for an hour but wilted in the closing quarter.

Jenkins is back in the second row to partner Adam Beard, while North and Tompkins, surprising exclusions for the French Test, come in for Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin respectively.

The other changes to the starting line-up see flanker Alex Mann replace lock Will Rowlands to allow Jenkins to make his switch, while prop Dillon Lewis comes in for Keiron Assiratti in the front row.

Hooker Elliot Dee also retains his place having been a late replacement for the injured Ryan Elias against France.

Wales may be rebuilding their squad with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in Australia, but five defeats in this year's Six Nations would be a major embarrassment and a place a spotlight on the work being done by Gatland.

They come up against an Italy side buoyed by a 31-29 victory over Scotland at the weekend, and who also held France 13-13, with their improvement under new coach Gonzalo Quesada apparent, in contrast to the form of Wales.

"This is an important game for us. We definitely don't want to finish bottom and the squad is hungry to win," Gatland said in a statement from Welsh Rugby.

"Italy have quality players throughout the side and have been good at taking opportunities when they get them to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

"We're still looking for that 80 minute performance and have spoken about needing to be better in the big moments especially."

The back three remain the same as wings Josh Adams and Rio Dyer are alongside fullback Cameron Winnett. Sam Costelow and Tomos Williams get another run as the half-back pairing.

Dee and Lewis are joined in the front row by Gareth Thomas, while uncapped prop Harri O'Connor could make his debut off the bench.

The last time Wales lost all five games in the Six Nations was in 2003. They will avoid the wooden spoon with a win by more than seven points on Saturday as long as Italy do not get a try-scoring bonus-point.

"We understand that external pressure and expectation comes with international rugby," Gatland said. "It's about embracing that, continuing the hard work and fronting up in training to go out there and be accurate and disciplined."

Wales team:

15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Josh Adams, 13-George North, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Elliot Dee, 3-Dillon Lewis, 4-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 5-Adam Beard, 6-Alex Mann, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Evan Lloyde, 17-Kemsley Mathias, 18-Harri O’Connor, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Mackenzie Martin, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Ioan Lloyd, 23-Mason Grady.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

