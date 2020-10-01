Rugby-No Australian, Pacific teams in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition in 2021

Greg Stutchbury Reuters
New Zealand will reprise the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in 2021, with no Australian or Pacific islands teams involved, Brett Impey, the chairman of New Zealand Rugby, said on Thursday.

"COVID has forced us to think domestically for next year," Impey told reporters on a video call.

"Given the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, it became a no-brainer that we do something similar in 2021."

