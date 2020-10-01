Rugby-No Australian, Pacific teams in New Zealand's Super Rugby competition in 2021

WELLINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand will reprise the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in 2021, with no Australian or Pacific islands teams involved, Brett Impey, the chairman of New Zealand Rugby, said on Thursday.

"COVID has forced us to think domestically for next year," Impey told reporters on a video call.

"Given the success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, it became a no-brainer that we do something similar in 2021."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.