Rugby-Nienaber new Bok coach, but Erasmus keeps hand on the wheel

Jacques Nienaber was confirmed as the new head coach of World Cup winners the Springboks on Friday, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will still have a "hands-on" role, including sitting in the coaches' box on match day.
