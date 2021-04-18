Rugby-New Zealand's Highlanders launch probe after fans injured in stadium fall

MELBOURNE, April 19 (Reuters) - The Otago Highlanders have launched an inquiry after multiple fans were injured in a fall at their home stadium in Dunedin on Friday during the Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Auckland Blues.

Video posted online showed several fans at Forsyth Barr stadium falling about a metre from a temporary stand after its front barrier collapsed as they cheered a second half try by Highlanders winger Jona Nareki in the home side's 35-29 win.

Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries following the incident, New Zealand media reported on Monday.

Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark told New Zealand media the Super Rugby side would investigate the incident.

Stadium operator Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) said it was treating the incident seriously.

"The safety of our patrons and fans is No 1. The Highlanders know that as much as we do," DVML Chief Executive Terry Davies told the Otago Daily Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

