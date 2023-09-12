Rugby-New Zealand's 'Bus' parks at Moana Pasifika

Sept 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand international Julian Savea will play for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby next year after a "brutal" departure from the Wellington Hurricanes.

The former All Blacks winger and equal record try-scorer in Super Rugby joins the Auckland-based team on a one-year deal after failing to agree terms with the Hurricanes.

Nicknamed 'The Bus' for his powerful finishing, Savea racked up 46 tries in 54 matches with the All Blacks, making him the nation's second highest try-scorer after fellow winger Doug Howlett (49).

Savea telegraphed the move on social media last week, saying he was leaving the Hurricanes where he made a record 153 appearances across two separate stints.

"Not the departure I had planned or hoped for, but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal," he wrote.

Savea, the son of Samoan parents and whose younger brother Ardie plays for Ian Foster's All Blacks, scored a record-equalling eight tries during New Zealand's run to the 2015 World Cup title in England, including a hat-trick in the quarter-final against France.

He matched former Australia fullback Israel Folau's Super Rugby try-scoring record of 60 in May with a brace in a defeat by Fijian Drua.

He joins a Moana Pasifika side that finished bottom of the 12-team competition in their second season under former coach Aaron Mauger.

Tana Umaga, the former All Blacks captain, will guide Moana after replacing Mauger in the off-season.

"With one of the most recognisable names in rugby, his injection into the Moana Pasifika community space will be inspirational to Pasifika rugby hopefuls in New Zealand and across the Pacific," the team said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

