Rugby-New Zealand team to take on Ireland

DUBLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Ethan Blackadder, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt.), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-David Havili.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.