Rugby-New Zealand team to take on Ireland

Publisher
Reuters
Published

New Zealand coach Ian Foster on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

DUBLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Ethan Blackadder, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt.), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-David Havili.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More